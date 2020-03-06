Nearly 30 years in, Guster continues to improvise and evolve

From left: Luke Reynolds, Ryan Miller, Adam Gardner and Brian Rosenworcel of Guster

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

Guster drummer Brian Rosenworcel is speaking by phone from a cemetery in Los Angeles.It’s true that the band has been around for nearly 30 years, but don’t get any ideas: It’s not ready to be buried just yet.In fact, Guster — which also includes Rosenworcel’s fellow founding members, guitarists/vocalists Ryan Miller and Adam Gardner, plus multi-instrumentalist Luke Reynolds — is performing there. For some reason, the Hollywood Forever Cemetery includes a concert venue.“People like seeing shows here, apparently,” Rosenworcel says, somewhat bemused. “There are a bunch of peacocks running around, too, just to give you the full scene.”LA is just the second stop on Guster’s current tour, which brings the group to St. Louis on Wednesday and finds it throwing off its usual concert format for an acoustic setup that includes a string section as well as … improv comedy?Yes. Connor Ratliff of the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre has signed on to help the band, in Rosenworcel’s words, “get weird.”

From left: Adam Gardner, Luke Reynolds, Ryan Miller and Brian Rosenworcel of Guster

Photo by Nat Girsberger

“We did this kind of tour seven years ago with Jeff Garlin (of ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ fame). It was fun,” he says. “Connor is a very respected improviser, and he’s someone we play off of. He has an amazing wit. There’s a lot of energy onstage.”For Guster, a dependable AAA Radio presence over the years with hits such as “Fa Fa,” “Amsterdam” and “Satellite,” a tour like this one is a means of keeping the creative juices flowing.“If you’re going to be a band for 28 years, you’re going to have to find ways to shake it up — not just for the audience but for yourself,” Rosenworcel says.Apparently, it’s working already. Opening night in San Diego, he reports, nearly got out of hand as the band improvised a bunch of songs on the spot. “It ran long, but I don’t think anyone cared,” Rosenworcel says. “We also went super deep into B-sides and hit on every album. We were having so much fun.”Guster’s most recent release, 2019’s “Look Alive,” is another sign of renewal and a willingness to try new things. It was recorded in Calgary, Alberta, in wintertime, when the temperature outside the studio dropped to 30 below zero.“Calgary in January is not a thing that people choose,” Rosenworcel says with a laugh. “It just kinda worked out that way.”Englishman Leo Abrahams, who produced the album, wasn’t able to square his U.S. work visa in time, scuttling the band’s plans to record in El Paso, Texas. Despite the cold, the change of venue turned fortuitous when Guster wound up recording in a vintage keyboard museum.The band was able to use the instruments, and the place had a dedicated technician onsite to make sure everything was working.“When you have all that access in the studio, it could be very time-consuming to visit with every instrument or indulge every last thing you want to indulge,” Rosenworcel says. “So you end up gravitating toward a couple of keyboards and getting to know them real well. The one Leo really liked was this Ensoniq Mirage ’80s keyboard that took floppy discs and made, like, these stabby keyboard blasts. It’s all over the record.”The hit single from the album was “Overexcited,” on which vocalist Miller puts on a fake British accent. If you heard the song and didn’t know it was Guster, you’d probably never guess.Rosenworcel doesn’t see that as a problem.“Anytime you can be 28 years in and have someone be like, ‘Wait, that’s Guster?’ I think that means we’re evolving in a way that makes me proud,” he says.What Guster • When 8 p.m. Wednesday • Where Sheldon Concert Hall & Art Galleries, 3648 Washington Boulevard • How much $31-$51 • More info 314-533-9900; metrotix.com

