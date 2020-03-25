🔥Nearly 160,000 volunteers sign up to support NHS just hours after Government call for 'army' of helpers🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

More than 150,000 people have signed up for the NHS Volunteer Responders scheme just hours after it was launched.

The Government called for an army of helpers to support the NHS as medics battle against the coronavirus outbreak.

As of Wednesday morning, sources said 158,000 had signed up.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday evening that the scheme was looking for 250,000 volunteers.

He said the workforce will help the NHS with “shopping and delivery of medicines and to support those who are shielded to protect their own health”.

“The NHS Volunteer Responders is a new scheme set up so that people can come and help and to make sure that the NHS and local services that are needed get all the support they can,” he said.