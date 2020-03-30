NCAA extends eligibility for athletes in spring sports

1 of 2

Missouri baseball coach Steve Bieser and his team stand for the national anthem during a game this season at Taylor Stadium in Columbia, Mo. Mizzou athletics photo

Missouri softball coach Larissa Anderson talks to junior Kara Decker in a game last season. (Zach Bland, Mizzou athletics)

Division I schools will be allowed to grant athletes in spring sports another year of eligibility to make up for a season cut short by the coronavirus.On Monday, the NCAA Division I Council voted on the measure to allow schools to extend eligibility for another season for those athletes. The Council also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more athletes on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and seniors who choose to return for another year of eligibility. As part of Monday’s ruling, if seniors decide to return for another season, their schools will not be required to give them the same level of financial aid they received for the 2019-20 academic year.“The Council’s decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make decisions at a campus level,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, the athletics director at Penn. “The Board of Governors encouraged conferences and schools to take action in the best interest of student-athletes and their communities, and now schools have the opportunity to do that.”Also, schools will be allowed to use the NCAA’s Student Assistance Fund to pay for scholarships to pay for athletes who take advantage of the extended eligibility for next year. The NCAA’s news release did not elaborate on how that process will work or how much schools can receive from the fund.Under the ruling, schools will be able to self-apply waivers to restore one season of eligibility of competition for athletes whose seasons were cut short and a one-year extension for spring athletes whose five-year clock of eligibility would have ended this spring.The Council did not discuss athletes in winter sports and declined to extend eligibility for athletes in sports where “all or much” of their regular seasons were completed. That means athletes who had games canceled in the sports of basketball, swimming and wrestling will not receive another year of eligibility.The Council also increased the roster limit for baseball teams. Under normal roster limits, baseball teams are allowed to have a maximum of 35 players with no more than 27 receiving athletics aid.At the University of Missouri, Monday’s ruling impacts seven programs: baseball, softball, men’s and women’s golf, men’s and women’s track and field and women’s tennis. Each team will have the option of granting eligibility relief and allowing seniors to return for another year of competition.Mizzou’s softball and women’s golf teams only had one current senior on their 2019-20 rosters. The baseball team has five seniors, including a few who could be taken in this summer’s MLB draft.

Dave Matter brings you the latest updates from the Mizzou sports scene.

The all-time great wide receiver doubled as an invaluable member of three NCAA Tournament basketball teams.

His knee was shattered but not his college career. Josey’s comeback still resonates as one for the ages at Mizzou.

Woody Widenhofer was colorful, good-hearted and passionate about football, but nothing could save his Tigers in the brutally tough Big Eight.

The sharpshooter from Kansas City scored buckets like few before him and none since.

Woody Widenhofer, who made an immediate splash as a recruiter but won only 12 games as head coach at his alma mater from 1985-88, died Sunday at 77.

NCAA votes Monday on whether athletes in spring sports interrupted by coronavirus can have another year of eligibility.

See what our Mizzou beat writer had to say in his weekly live chat.

A turning point in practice helped steer the edge rusher toward a breakthrough year, then an All-American season for the ages.

A Tigers linebacker in the 1960s, Widenhofer coached his alma mater from 1985-88, winning just 12 games in four seasons.

When it came to the half mile, nobody could touch Mizzou’s Derrick Peterson.