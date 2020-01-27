🔥NBA postpones Tuesday’s Lakers-Clippers game🔥

Tuesday’s game between the Lakers and Clippers has been postponed, the NBA announced Monday afternoon.

“The decision was made out of respect for the Lakers organization, which is deeply grieving the tragic loss of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash on Sunday,’’ the statement said. “The game will be rescheduled at a later date.’’

Bryant was one of nine people who were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in Southern California. The NBA great played his entire 20-year career with the Lakers.