🔥NBA legend Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash🔥

Kobe Bryant, one of the most illustrious players in the history of US basketball, has died in a helicopter crash, it has been reported.

Bryant, 41, was one of five people on the helicopter when it plummeted to the ground and burst into flames near Calabasas, 30 miles west of Los Angeles, on Sunday morning.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s department confirmed there were “multiple” fatalities when the private aircraft came down in foggy conditions.

It did not immediately confirm reports that Bryant was on board.

Married, with four children, Bryant was a regular helicopter user, often using his Sikorsky S-76 to travel from Newport Beach, California to the Staples Centre in Los Angeles where he played for the LA Lakers.

A basketball legend, Bryant he enjoyed a 20-year career with the Lakers, making the all-star NBA team 18 times.

He was the fourth-highest points scorer in the history of the sport, having just been overtaken as third over the weekend by LeBron James.

He won five NBA championships and was named as the league’s most valuable player in 2008.

He is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and their four daughters — Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their baby daughter, Capri, who was born in June 2019.