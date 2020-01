LOS ANGELES, CA – FEBRUARY 20: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts to a play against the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Staples Center on February 20, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

NBA basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash, according to US reports.

The 41-year-old died after the aircraft came down in Calabasas, California on Sunday morning, according to CNN.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said five people were killed in the crash.

Mr Bryant is survived by his wife Vanessa, and their four daughters, Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and Capri.

Belfast Telegraph Digital