🔥NBA legend Kobe Bryant dies in California helicopter crash aged 41🔥

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash in California.

The 41-year-old who spent his entire 20-year NBA career with the LA Lakers was one of five people on board a helicopter when it crashed in the city of Calabasas, which is situated west of Los Angeles.

A statement from Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department read: ‘Five people confirmed deceased, no survivors in #Calabasas helicopter crash. #LASD #Malibu deputies remain with #LA County Fire personnel. Investigation ongoing.

‘Avoid the area until further notice.’

More to follow…





