🔥Nazi symbols graffitied in high street hours before Holocaust Memorial Day🔥

Anti-semitic and racist graffiti was spray-painted by vandals onto a bank and takeaway in south-east London hours ahead of Holocaust Memorial Day.

A swastika and sun cross, or Celtic cross – a symbol of white supremacy – appeared on the windows of a Caribbean takeaway in Greenwich, while Stars of David and the word ‘Jews’ were daubed on a Barclays bank just half a mile away in Blackheath.

Greenwich council leader Danny Thorpe condemned the ‘totally appalling and horrific’ messages saying locals were ‘worried and upset by what had happened’

He said the community would come together in the wake of the graffiti which was also condemned by the Board of Deputies of British Jews.

Mr Thorpe said: ‘I am appalled to see anti-Semitic, racist graffiti appear in Blackheath overnight.

‘It is shocking and will not be tolerated in our borough.

‘We take any incidence of this nature very seriously and are working closely with Greenwich Police to investigate and find those responsible.

‘Our out of hours team at Royal Greenwich has worked through the night to quickly remove and cover the graffiti.’

Mr Thorpe urged anyone with information about what had happened to contact police.

The graffiti is believed to have been painted between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday night, hours before the world marks Holocaust Memorial Day today.

Police are appealing for the public’s help in catching those responsible, and said: ‘Officers are investigating a report of anti-Semitic and racist graffiti on a bank on Vanburgh Park which is believed to have occurred between 10pm and 11pm on Saturday, 25 January.

‘We are also aware of similar graffiti on a takeaway on Bramshot Avenue.

‘Enquiries are ongoing and if you have any information that could help the investigation please call 101 and quote CAD 340/26Jan.’

In a statement, the Board of Deputies of British Jews thanked Greenwich council for their ‘quick action’ in removing the graffiti, adding that ‘hatred has no place in our society, our politics or on our streets’.