🔥Nazi death camp survivor turns 100 on Holocaust remembrance day🔥

Those deemed too ill to work were taken away and shot dead. In later years they would be transported to the killing camp in Auschwitz, until a gas chamber was built in Ravensbrück in 1945.

Mrs Frlan said: ‘One time, the inspection was going on for four hours. It was a rainy day. It is impossible to explain if you weren’t there.’

According to the US Holocaust Museum about 50,000 prisoners, mostly women, were held at the camp.

Mrs Frlan was transported there in March, 1944, from a prison in her native Slovenia, after being jailed for helping the resistance movement carry out a bombing.

She said: ‘The Gestapo knew that I was responsible for the bombs. So they took me to prison.’

Her husband was captured and executed but she never got a chance to say goodbye.

‘We even couldn’t say hello,’ she said. ‘That was it.’

Mrs Frlan was sent to Ravensbrück on a train via Munich with a group of other prisoners and the only meal she had in five days was a bowl of soup and three loaves of bread.

Inmates at the camp came from about 30 countries and doctors would carry out unethical medical experiments on the woman until its liberation by Soviet troops in April 1945.

The SS also opened brothels at various concentration camps forcing the Ravensbrück women to work at them as ‘rewards’ for male inmates who had met quotas.

As the Russian Red Army approached, the Germans forced the prisoners to walk out of the camp toward the front lines. Mrs Frlan said they kept on going until early May.

‘Suddenly, there were no Germans anymore and a Russian soldier appeared on a horse,’ she remembered. ‘He said: “The war is over”.’

The prisoners from Slovenia and other nations in the former Yugoslavia then walked home together, but Mrs Frlan said once they returned a new reality dawned.

‘I had lost my husband, I had no flat, nothing,’ she added.

Mrs Frlan went on to marry again and the couple raised a family, with her giving birth to six children.

She worked as a cleaner and factory worker after the war and, aged 70, climbed Slovenia’s highest Alpine peak of Triglav.