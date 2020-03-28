🔥Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's prison release extended as case is put forward to Iranian prosectors to consider clemency🔥

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s leave from prison in Iran has been extended by two weeks and her case has been put forward to prosecutors to consider clemency, her husband has said. 

The British-Iranian mother was among thousands of prisoners temporarily freed from jail by the government in Tehran because of the coronavirus pandemic

She is in relative isolation at her parents’ house in Tehran while the country gets to grips with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ms Zaghari-Ratcliffe was convicted of espionage charges – which she and the UK denied – and sent to Iranian prison for five years in 2016.

Richard Ratcliffe said his wife’s father had been told her temporary release from Evin prison in Tehran will now run until April 18.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s father was also notified that his daughter’s file had been put forward to the Iranian Prosecutor General for consideration for clemency, he added.

