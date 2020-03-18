🔥Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's husband Richard describes video reunion after her temporary release during Iran's coronavirus outbreak🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Richard Ratcliffe has described his wife’s “big smile” as she was able to video call him and their daughter from Iran after being temporarily released amid the coronavirus outbreak.

As Covid-19 cases in Iran continue to climb, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released for two weeks. The nation has let thousands of prisoners leave detention in a bid to stem the spread between them.

After she was let out, Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe spoke to Richard and their daughter Gabriella over Skype.

“Goodness me, Nazanin had a big smile on her face,” he told BBC Radio 4 Today.

Archive photo of Nazanin with her daughter Gabriella (PA)

“Gabriella showed her around the flat and showed her dollies and all got very excited.”

Mr Ratcliffe said he previously had not “dared dream” of such a moment.

“It was lovely to catch up again,” he said. “It was lovely to be a bit more normal again.”

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe has to wear a prison tag and can only go within 300 metres of her parents home, according to the Free Nazanin campaign.

In a statement, she added: “Being out is so much better than being in – if you knew what hell this place is. It is mental.

“Let us hope it will be the beginning of coming home.”

She is one of an estimated 85,000 prisoners in Iran on temporary leave.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe was arrested at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Airport in April 2016.

This was while travelling to show her young daughter, Gabriella, to her parents.