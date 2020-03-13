This Morning viewers were taken aback when they tuned in today and saw two naked people featuring on the show.

But the studio hadn’t been taken over by streakers – the naturists, who were sitting on a strategically-placed blanket on the sofa, were there to campaign about making abuse directed towards their lifestyle a hate crime.

The naturists argued naturism is a “philosophical belief”, and rudeness and negativity aimed at them towards them should be treated in the same manner of other hate crimes, such as those who discriminate against race, religion and sexual orientation.

Speaking to Eamonn Holmes about why they pursued naturism, Mark Bass explained that naturism is accepting of all different body shapes, particularly in a society where Instagram-levels of perfection are often expected at all times.

Pam Fraser and Mark Bass joined Eamonn Holmes and Rochelle Humes on the This Morning couch to discuss their lifestyle (ITV)

“It’s about seeking that acceptance, and body shape is really important,” he said. “There’s a lot of people who feel intimidated by society because of how they look.

“If you go to a naturist event, you may encounter people with a colostomy bag, or people who have major surgery scars or may have had mastectomies.”

Pam Fraser added that she felt more respected amongst fellow naturists at events than she would on a night out in her home town in Preston.

She explained that while she was naked all the time at home, despite her family not embracing naturism, she wouldn’t be able to walk “out in the public” without facing reaction.

However, it seems as if the pair may have some way to go with their campaign to get respect, as co-host Rochelle Humes admitted she didn’t know where to look when interviewing the pair.

“I’m not going to lie. I looked in the direction that maybe I shouldn’t,” she confessed. “It’s the unknown to me. I’m not used to seeing someone walk into the studio naked. I don’t mean to look (and now I’m looking again) but automatically, you do!”

Viewers were also stunned to see nudity so early in the morning.

Humes was in for Ruth Langsford for today’s edition of This Morning, after Holmes explained his wife was too “under the weather” to present in their regular slot.

While fans were quick to send their well-wishes, Holmes stressed on air that she was not suffering from coronavirus.

This Morning continues weekdays at 10am on ITV.