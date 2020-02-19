🔥Native River to miss Cheltenham Gold Cup with season-ending tendon injury🔥

Native River has been ruled out of the Cheltenham Gold Cup with a tendon injury.

The 10-year-old won the Gold Cup in 2018, and was third favourite going into next month’s festival.

“Unfortunately we’ve had to scratch Native River from the Gold Cup this morning – he’s picked up a suspensory tendon injury, which means his season is over,” said Joe Tizzard, the son of trainer Colin Tizzard.

Victory in the Gold Cup would have seen Native River become the first horse since Kauto Star (2009) to regain the title.

He appeared right back to his best this season, winning at Aintree and only recently in the Denman Chase at Newbury.

He was also prominent in the betting for the Randox Health Grand National, although his participation in that race had still to be confirmed.

The Tizzards do still have a valid Gold Cup contender in their yard, with Betfair Chase winner Lostintranslation.

Additional reporting by the Press Association.