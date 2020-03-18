🔥National Trust vows to keep as many sites open as possible during coronavirus self-isolation so country can 'relax'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

The National Trust has vowed to keep as many gardens and parks open as possible during the coronavirus crisis so the country can “relax”.

But, it added that following the latest government advice on social-distancing, it will be closing houses, cafés and shops this week.

In a statement on Twitter, it said: “We’re aiming to open many of our gardens and parks for free during this difficult time, so the nation can use open spaces to relax and refresh, while following the government’s social distancing guidance.

“We will be closing our houses, cafés and shops this week.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson this week urged Britons to self-isolate as much as possible and avoid restaurants, pubs and theatres in a bid to slow the spread of Covid-19.

The National Trust’s Director-General Hilary McGrady said pay-for-entry sites including houses, cafés and shops, will close by Friday.

Ms McGrady said: “The National Trust was founded 125 years ago for the benefit of the entire nation.

“We want to honour our mission – to enable people and nature to thrive. Over the coming weeks we will do all that we can to keep on providing public benefit through caring for places and giving people access wherever possible.

“While we will close our indoor areas to help fight the spread of coronavirus, we recognise that people are likely to need access to open space.”

The latest guidance from the government says that if anyone is symptomatic – with a high temperature or a continuous cough – the whole household should stay at home for 14 days to avoid the spread of infection.

Meanwhile, Chancellor Rishi Sunak has unveiled an “unprecedented” £350 bailout package to keep business and workers afloat as the government said pubs and restaurants will be allowed to be turned into takeaways to help provide food for people in self-isolation.

The Trust said it was still working up a list of sites that would remain open and advise people to check individual websites in the meantime.