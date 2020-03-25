🔥National League to void season creating knock-on effect for Premier League and EFL🔥

The National League is preparing to shutdown the season by cancelling all remaining fixtures in a move which could set a significant precedent for professional football.

The decision, which could be made this week, would have a knock-on effect for the EFL and Premier League, who have said they are committed to completing the campaign.

The top two tiers of England’s non-league system are currently suspended until April 30, but the National League is reluctant to follow the professional game in extending the postponement, with clubs fearing for their futures and eager for certainty.

If the National League and Football Association opt to cancel the outstanding fixtures, they are not expected to immediately determine the outcome of the unfinished season, which could yet be declared null and void or decided on a points-per-game basis.

However, it is thought the majority of National League clubs, even some of those pushing for promotion, have reluctantly agreed that voiding the campaign is the only realistic way forward.

Voiding the season would leave the EFL with little choice but to scrap relegation from League Two, which would lead to significant questions about the integrity of the competition, should it resume.

The outcome would be a massive blow to a number of promotion hopefuls, not least Barrow who are four points clear at the top of the National League with nine fixtures remaining and targeting an historic return to the Football League for the first time since 1971-72.

The Isthmian Premier League, the Northern Premier League and Southern Leagues – which make up steps three and four of non-league – said last night they are “unanimous in wanting to terminate the 2019-20 season immediately” but could not determine the final placements until the National League has officially reached a decision.

In now-deleted tweets by the Essex Senior League last night, the FA had reportedly told clubs at steps 5 and 6 that their season “must end immediately”.

In a statement, the governing body insisted no decisions on the National League and below had been made, with a spokesperson saying: “We remain in regular dialogue and consultation with all stakeholders regarding next steps across both the Men’s and Women’s National League Pyramid and grassroots football, following the impact of the Coronavirus. No official decision has been made yet, but we will make a further announcement at the appropriate time. Our primary concern is for the safety and welfare of clubs, players, staff and supporters during this unprecedented time.”

Meanwhile, the National League have met with the FA to appeal for government support of £17million to ensure all 68 clubs remain afloat during the shutdown. The figure works out at exactly £250,000 per club.

In the absence of fixtures, non-league clubs are facing an unprecedented cashflow crisis and many are due to pay their contracted staff this week.

Some of the shortfall could be covered by the government scheme to pay 80 percent of wages to furloughed workers, although it is still unclear if it applies to footballers.