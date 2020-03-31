🔥National League suspended 'indefinitely' due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

The National League has confirmed that the competition has been suspended “indefinitely” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The competition had initially been suspended until at least April 3 following the outbreak of Covid-19 – but with the UK now on lockdown as the government attempts to contain the spread of the virus, the National League board has now opted against giving a concrete return date.

The League says it is consulting lawyers, the FA and other stakeholders to try and reach a decision on how to conclude the current 2019/20 season.

A statement released by the League on Tuesday afternoon which read: “The National League Board met earlier today and has reviewed its prior decision to suspend the competition until at least 3rd April 2020.

“In consideration of the very serious and unprecedented national public health emergency caused by the coronavirus, the Board has taken the decision to suspend the National League, National League North and National League South competitions indefinitely.

“The National League is currently obtaining specialist legal advice, is consulting regularly with The Football Association and other stakeholders, and is committed to involving its member clubs in a pending decision on how best to conclude the 2019/20 season.”

More to follow.