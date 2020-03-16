🔥National League set go into lockdown after fierce backlash over weekend games going ahead🔥

The National League is set to follow professional football in going into lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the Premier League and EFL shutting down until at least next month, fixtures in the National League continued at the weekend.

The League said they had decided to follow government advice in playing on but with “mass gatherings” set to be banned this week, they were planning to announce the postponement of all fixtures following an emergency board meeting in London this morning.

Only six of the National League’s 12 fixtures went ahead on Friday and Saturday as the virus began to impact the entire football pyramid, but 23 matches across the three divisions did take place. The League’s decision to play on was met by fierce criticism, with Maidenhead boss Alan Devonshire labelling them “a disgrace” and Eastleigh boss Ben Strevens accusing them of greed.

Hampton and Richmond Borough player Sam Cox says he played with team-mates who had symptoms of COVID-19 in Saturday’s 1-1 home draw with Oxford City and labelled the National League “disgusting” for giving matches the go-ahead.

Cox, who captains the Guayana national team, told Standard Sport: “Everybody was shocked the games were still being played. There was a lot of unrest in the changing room beforehand, a lot of the boys felt let down. The priority should be safety, health and well-being of players and fans.

“The FA should have taken more responsibility, rather than shirking it by putting [the decision] in the National League’s hands. If the decision not to cancel these fixtures was financial, it’s selfish and put us all in a position where we were at risk — supporters and players — which I think is disgusting. There were a few boys who looked and sounded like they had a few symptoms. The game shouldn’t have been played.

“My parents normally come and watch but mum has a weak immune system, so I can’t be around her now knowing that I’ve interacted with people that may have had it. To put her at risk would be devastating. Sport and football has to come second.”

Strevens also claimed the decision was purely financial.

“The reason it went ahead is because whoever sits on the board of the National League just cared about the money,” he said. “Simple as that. They didn’t think about the well-being of the spectators and it’s not only the supporters: we’ve got a kitman who is an old boy and there’s stewards who are older. They’re the ones who are most at risk. There’s no way whatsoever these games should have been played.”

Responding to Strevens’s comments, the National League chief executive, Michael Tattersall, said: “It’s not really a time for having an argument, it’s a time for reflecting on what’s happening in our society.”