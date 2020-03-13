The National League have decided against postponing the weekend fixture schedule despite the threat of coronavirus.

Matches across all three divisions will be hosted as planned, despite Solihull’s game against Harrogate on Friday as Town have confirmed four employees are in self-isolation.

On Friday morning, the FA, Premier League and EFL announced that all professional football in England will be suspended until at least April 3 as sport continues to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

The National League, after consultation with the FA, stuck with the government line that there is no need as yet to ban mass gatherings.

“Following a Board meeting held today, the National League has decided to allow matches in its three divisions to proceed as planned this weekend.

“The National League will keep the operation of its competition under constant and diligent review, and will remain in compliance with government advice at all times.

“The Football Association has offered its guidance, and made it clear the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.

“The National League places the welfare and well-being of all those involved in and connected to its competition as the highest priority.

“All Clubs and supporters are encouraged to stay up to date with the latest public health advice.”

More follows.