🔥National League confirm season postponed due to coronavirus after weekend fixtures went ahead🔥

National League fixtures have been postponed for the foreseeable future due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The three tiers below the Premier League and EFL went ahead at the weekend despite widespread postponements across Europe, with the National League welcoming the Football Association’s guidance with “the decision to continue or to suspend a competition is a matter for each league to make.”

Only six of the scheduled 12 sixth-tier matches went ahead at the weekend, all due to the coronavirus. In total, 23 matches across the National League, National League North and National League South took place with attendances generally on the rise.

Those were to be the last fixtures across the three divisions for some time as on Monday postponements were confirmed ahead of a scheduled round of fixtures on Tuesday.

A statement read: “At its Board Meeting on Friday, The National League decided to use its best endeavours to keep its season going in the face of unprecedented adversity.

“However, with the current coronavirus (Covid-19) reaching global pandemic levels it has to accept that the situation is now out of its own control.

“In the knowledge of the government measures now announced including not to support sporting events with emergency services workers it is clearly not practical for its fixtures to be fulfilled in the immediate future.

“In those circumstances and in line with The Football Association and the Professional Game, at a Board Meeting today, The National League has decided that its competition is now suspended until at least 3rd April 2020.

“The National League will continue to monitor the situation, but trusts that its loyal clubs, fans, players, officials, staff, volunteers and sponsors will accept that it has had no other choice but to reach this decision.

“It wishes everybody connected with the competition and indeed the whole country a safe passage through these turbulent times.”