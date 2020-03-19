🔥National League clubs face £17m shortfall during coronavirus crisis amid fears of imminent shutdown🔥

The National League’s 68 clubs are facing a cash shortfall of around £17million due to the coronavirus crisis, with the League’s chief executive, Michael Tattersall, warning that “every single one” could be forced into “shutdown” if the Government does not step in to provide financial support.

The figure works out at exactly £250,000 per club and is the brainchild of Dulwich Hamlet chairman Ben Clasper, who has modelled the projected losses of all 68 clubs in the top two tiers of England’s non-League system.

Tattersall plans to appeal to the FA for support this week, with football’s governing body set to lobby the Department of Culture, Media and Sport for a salvation package.

The National League followed the Premier League and EFL in finally shutting down until at least April 3 on Monday, having continued to stage matches over the weekend. The suspension of professional football in England was extended until at least April 30 on Thursday.

The absence of fixtures has left clubs facing a cashflow crisis, with the expectation that football may not restart for months and the vast majority of non-League players out of contract in the first week of May, when their season normally concludes.

Barnet have already announced that 60 non-playing staff are facing redundancy and, asked how many of the League’s clubs were in a comparable situation, Tattersall told Standard Sport: “All of them. I don’t mean that in a dramatic sense. I mean it: literally all of them.

“Every single one of our clubs is going to be laying off staff immediately. They’re going to go into shutdown very quickly.”

Clasper modelled the projected losses of every National League club to reach a cash shortfall of £16.9m.

Barnet have already put non-playing staff on notice of redundancy (Getty Images)

“£250,000 is spot on [in terms of shortfall] for us and I think we’re absolutely average,” he told Standard Sport.

Around a third of a Government intervention would immediately return to the Treasury in tax, added Clasper, who believes more could be paid back when clubs get back on their feet.

“This is not about money going to clubs, this is about cashflow coming in that ironically goes straight back to the Government and then goes to local suppliers and players, local people,” he said. “This is simply about a drop off from 100 per cent to zero. Overnight.”

The majority of clubs were on Thursday morning still in the process of returning Q&As to the National League, forecasting their shortfalls during the crisis, with the expectation that Clasper’s estimate would be close to the overall figure.

The chairman of Hampton and Richmond Borough, Jacques Le Bars, told Standard Sport the club need “anything up to £100,000” but said £17m in total “sounded about right”. The chairman of another London club said £250,000 would be “the absolute minimum” required to stay afloat.

Another source said that “25 per cent of clubs at this level could go to the wall” without a financial support package, but Tattersall played down the prospect of a mass extinction.

“There will always be a future for football at this level,” he said. “Some of these clubs are 150 years old. They always come back but if we don’t get the financial support we won’t be able to put a competition on.”