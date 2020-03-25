🔥National League asks FA to end 2019/20 football season due to coronavirus pandemic🔥

The National League has confirmed a request to the Football Association to end the 2019/20 football season as soon as possible due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a meeting between the National League and the FA, football’s governing body has been asked to assist with officially postponing remaining fixtures this season and to end the campaign.

The CEO of the National League, Michael Tattersal, issued a statement to all member clubs on Wednesday which read: “As many of you will know, The National League held a Board discussion yesterday (Monday), which was the third such meeting in 11 days. The broad consensus was that our Clubs wish for a decision to be made to close the season as soon as possible.

“The National League attended a further meeting last night (by video conference) with The Football Association, and The FA have been asked to assist us with making the decisions to officially postpone all remaining National League fixtures and to end the season as soon as possible for the purposes of player contracts.

“The National League is also working with the FA to define all reasonable and practical options for the determination of the 2019/20 season, and to provide guidance to Clubs on dealing with player contracts, player registrations and the application of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. We will continue to press for updates and will ensure that any further information is relayed to Clubs as soon as it is received.

“The League is very aware that Clubs are looking for answers and greater certainty, and we remain focused on delivering these in the most timely manner possible. Please keep the flow of information going with the League’s Directors and staff, and be assured that we will respond as soon as we can when updates are available on the various issues.

“Finally, thank you to all Clubs for submitting financial questionnaires. The data and comments have been reported to The Football Association, and we will continue to press for urgent additional assistance to be made available to National League and other non-league clubs.

“Above all we wish everyone a safe and healthy passage through these turbulent times.”

