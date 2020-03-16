🔥National Gallery postpones opening of Artemisia Gentileschi exhibition due to coronovirus outbreak🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The National Gallery has announced that it will postpone the upcoming Artemisia Gentileschi exhibition due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The exhibition, which was originally scheduled to open on April 4, will be delayed until further notice, in what is an “unprecedented” move from the gallery.

It was due to showcase 29 paintings by Artemisia Gentileschi for the first major show in the UK dedicated to the pioneering Italian woman artist.

Director of the National Gallery Dr Gabriele Finaldi said: “This was a tough decision for us to take. For logistical and organisational reasons connected with the Coronavirus outbreak, we have had to postpone the show. This is unprecedented for the National Gallery, but in these difficult circumstances it is the right decision.

“We’d like to thank all our lenders, our sponsor and supporters for being so understanding and supportive of our decision. This is just a temporary postponement, and we look forward to being able to celebrate the astounding artistic achievements of Artemisia Gentileschi with everyone as soon as we possibly can.”

There is no planned date for the rescheduled opening as of yet, but a statement from the gallery said staff would be in touch with those who have already booked tickets for the exhibition.