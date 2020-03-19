National Blues Museum, Helium Comedy Club closed until further notice

Barbara and Dennis Sulik, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin look on at an exhibit at the National Blues Museum on March 29, 2017 in downtown St. Louis. The Suliks are traveling to New Orleans and decided to stop at the museum because it was a listed at a popular attraction on Google. This weekend will mark the one year anniversary of its 2016 opening. (Photo by Michael Thomas)

Michael Thomas

The National Blues Museum and Helium Comedy Club in the St. Louis Galleria are both now closed in light of the COVID-19 outbreak. Both will remain closed until further notice, according to representatives from each. Get more information at heliumcomedy.com and at nationalbluesmuseum.org.Social gatherings of more than ten people are banned in St. Louis beginning today.

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets as more information is forthcoming. There’s no refund information available yet.

Jeremiah Johnson’s new album “Heaven’s to Betsy” is looking like a hit. The album from the St. Louis singer and guitarist debuted at No. 3 on …

Chaifetz Arena is going dark through April 30 as concerts and special events will be halted including Sturgill Simpson, the Millennium Tour wi…

Some of the shows include Allen Stone, Grouplove, Graham Nash, Railroad Earth, Ryan Hurd and several other shows.

All concerts scheduled to take place at River City Casino now through April will be rescheduled out of concern for “the health and well being …

Mayor Lyda Krewson announced a ban on events with over 1,000 people until further notice as Live Nation and AEG Presents announced they were putting large tours through the end of the month.

The show is a stop on the band’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour.” Tickets go on sale March 20.

Grelle’s album release concert at Off Broadway this weekend is canceled, as is the European tour that was scheduled to follow the St. Louis show.

The onslaught of summer concerts begins with a Memorial Day show at a new venue. But first things first: Spring brings its own super slate of big acts to get excited about.

Nathaniel Rateliff recorded his new album, “And It’s Still Alright,” without his band, the Night Sweats. His show Thursday has been postponed.

Barbara and Dennis Sulik, of Elkhorn, Wisconsin look on at an exhibit at the National Blues Museum on March 29, 2017 in downtown St. Louis. The Suliks are traveling to New Orleans and decided to stop at the museum because it was a listed at a popular attraction on Google. This weekend will mark the one year anniversary of its 2016 opening. (Photo by Michael Thomas)