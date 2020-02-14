🔥Nathaniel Wood: I'll ask Dana White to put me on UFC London card after beating John Dodson🔥

Nathaniel Wood insists he will get on the microphone and call for a spot on the UFC London card after beating John Dodson this weekend.

After a lengthy injury lay-off caused by a broken arm, London-born Wood will fight for the first time in 11 months at UFC Fight Night 167 in New Mexico on Saturday.

Wood had been widely expected to feature on the UFC’s return to his hometown on 21 March – but he has so far been omitted from the card which will be headlined by Leon Edwards vs Tyron Woodley at the O2 Arena.

There are just five weeks between Wood’s appearance in Rio Rancho against Dodson this weekend and the London card.

And while Dodson, a wily MMA veteran who is currently ranked no12 in the bantamweight division, presents the biggest challenge of his UFC career to date, the Londoner is eager for a quick turnaround so he can force his way onto the bill back home next month.

“With the UFC, I’m not really in a position to turn down fights unless I’ve got a valid reason. There was no offer for London so I took the Dodson fight in his hometown,” Wood told Standard Sport.

“But providing I come out with no injuries, I’m going to get on the mic and ask Dana White to put me on the London card. I’ll keep my weight nice and low and there will be no reason why I can’t fight again five weeks later.”

Former Cage Warriors champion Wood raced to three wins from three in the octagon after making his debut for the promotion in 2018 and is widely regarded as one of the best young talents in the 135lbs division – aptly nicknamed ‘The Prospect’.

A victory over Dodson should propel him into the top 10 of his division and Wood, feeling ‘mentally bulletproof’ ahead of his return to the cage, insists the best way to maintain momentum will be to get straight back to work with that 21 March date in mind.

“There is no reason why I can’t fight on it,” he continued. “Fighting five weeks after my fight this weekend, I can come out, keep my weight low and keep training as I had been the weeks before.

“I can maintain my fitness and maintain my weight whereas if the UFC said to me they want me to fight in 10 weeks, I might want to binge a little bit, or go and celebrate and put a bit of weight on.

“For me, I’d rather just get in there and get it done. I honestly feel I’m mentally bulletproof, I can go in there with anyone on that London card and finish them. Having that crowd behind me and with my family there it makes me feel invincible.”

Wood’s trainer, former bantamweight contender Brad Pickett, is also backing his man to fight twice in five weeks. Pickett had hoped for UFC matchmakers to pit his protégé against Marlon Vera, the man who ended Pickett’s own career in the cage three years ago, and hopes that fight can still be made soon.

“Good fights are good fights but when there is a story behind them, even better,” Pickett said. “The story behind that fight is perfect. I was hoping they would make that fight for London, it made so much sense. But he was offered Dodson which you couldn’t turn down.

“He is fighting a top-ranked guy. So that is a great opportunity. If he goes out there and does very well and finishes someone like Dodson, he can have a quick turnaround and maybe he can get on the card. That is type of the mentality Nathaniel has.

Time out with a broken arm halted Wood’s progress slightly but the Morden-born fighter admits he would be ‘shocked’ if a win over Dodson doesn’t secure him a top-10 berth – particularly if he can register the 10th knockout of his career against a man who has never been stopped in the cage.

“There is nothing worse than wanting to train and not being able to,” he said. “In a way, I’ve used it as a blessing in disguise. It’s given me that little spark to fall in love with this sport all over again. I can honestly say this fight camp has been enjoyable from the get-go. And a happy fighter is a dangerous fighter.

“I’m not in a massive rush, but there is no time like the present and I believe I should be in there with the top 10 fighters. If I wasn’t injured I believe I would be there now.

“Now it’s all about getting the fights I deserve. I think anyone there in that top 10 I could go in there with them tomorrow and knock them out.”

