🔥Nathan Gibson’s grief-stricken fiancee tells of devastation as she and son prepare for funeral🔥

The fiancee of murdered Co Armagh dad Nathan Gibson last night spoke for the first time about the devastating moment police told her he had been killed.

Joanna Black (25) said she felt like there was “nothing left inside of her” when she received the harrowing news.

The young mum has been left heartbroken following the death of her “selfless” partner Nathan Gibson (25) but is determined to inspire their six-year-old son John to find the strength to keep going.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph at her mother’s Craigavon home yesterday, Joanna was visibly emotional as she reflected on how the couple met, their plans for the future and how she is attempting to deal with her grief.

But she is taking comfort in the overwhelming support she has received from the local community since Nathan’s death on Thursday, January 16.

The family hope that Nathan’s funeral will take place on Thursday at St Anthony’s Church in Craigavon before he is laid to rest next to his mother Gail Gibson, who died after her battle with cancer in 2015.

Nathan’s remains are due to be released to his family today.

Joanna Black with Nathan Gibson

Joanna, a senior team leader for a healthcare agency, said Nathan had a “heart of gold” and would have done anything for anyone.

She now carries a heart-shaped locket with Nathan’s photo inside so he’ll always be with her.

“His mum was his whole life, he just loved her to pieces and would do anything for her,” she said.

“Once he had me it was the same. He was so selfless and the most selfless person I have ever met. Whenever John came along he just doted on him.”

Nathan and Joanna first met each other on September 28, 2010, when they were 16 years old.

Joanna Black with Nathan Gibson and their son John

A chance meeting close to where Nathan lost his life led to a relationship that lasted more than nine years. Joanna was walking to a shop when Nathan and his friends approached her asking for her number.

“They asked me how old I was and I told them I was 16 and Nathan was like: ‘If anyone has a chance it’s me because I’m the only one who’s 16 and I’ll be getting her number’,” she recalled.

“That was that. It was the cheeky grin and I just fell in love. The more I got to know him and how big a heart he had, we just couldn’t go a day without spending time with each other.”

The pair got engaged at the Tullylagan Country House Hotel in Cookstown in 2014 after Nathan, who wasn’t the “mushy or romantic” type, got down on one knee and asked Joanna to marry him. “It was just perfect,” she said.

Nathan’s body was discovered on a towpath near Lake Road in Craigavon by police.

Paul John Joseph Whitla

After Nathan’s murder his blood-soaked attacker walked to his victim’s Legahory home a short distance away where he confronted Joanna, telling her what he had done.

In a desperate bid to escape, Joanna fought the killer off and jumped out of a top floor window, breaking her right ankle in the process. Her cast now displays the message “Love conquers evil” in a defiant message to the man that murdered her beloved fiancé.

Forty-year-old Paul John Joseph Whitla, of no fixed address, appeared before Lisburn Magistrates Court last week accused of his killing and remains in custody.

Joanna stated she is still in shock after the events of that night.

Tears rolled down the brave mum’s cheeks as she said the couple had their whole lives planned but now that “has been ripped from under me”.

“I went from the highest I’ve ever felt in my life to the lowest I’ve ever felt,” Joanna continued.

“At the moment I am so numb and I’ve had moments where I’ve broke down and can’t cope.

“There’s moments when I’m strong and just want to support others but I have moments where I just feel scared and not safe.

“I keep saying to everyone that we can suffer in the pain that we have lost Nathan and feel empty in our chests or we can find warmth and joy in that he was so special to so many people. Whenever the police told me he was gone I have never felt my chest so empty.

“It was like there was nothing inside me at all, it was just empty air.

“The more and more support that people showed, the messages, the fond memories and how much he had touched, not just us a family, but the whole community is helping.

“Little things like that bring a little bit of warmth, but it doesn’t bring him back. It doesn’t mend it but it helps you to keep going.

“I just want to inspire people to find strength to keep going and remember all the wonderful and special things that Nathan did while we had him instead of suffering in the pain that we don’t have him anymore.”

She added: “I know Nathan will be smiling down because we’re looking after each other.”

Nathan’s life took on a whole new meaning when their son John was born. Joanne said her fiance was bursting with pride when he became a dad and described their little boy as just a “mini-Nathan”.

John was described by his mother as a very sensitive and intelligent boy but he has been “quietly suffering” since losing his father.

“He’s inspiring too because when we planted a flower for Nathan a petal fell off and he was devastated and said: ‘Oh no, daddy’s flower’. But he turned round and said: ‘I think daddy wants me to keep this’,” Joanna said.

Last Tuesday, more than 100 people gathered at a vigil beside the spot where Nathan’s body was discovered.

Balloons and Chinese lanterns were released into the night sky by those in attendance in a tribute to their friend and loved one.

“On the day of the vigil the police brought us to where he had actually been killed,” she outlined. “The blood was still there. People played music from their cars at the vigil. It was really beautiful.

“His little boy could have gone round to a house full of adults crying and that would have been really sad for him but he was able to say goodbye to his daddy in such a beautiful way.

“He had a giant heart balloon and he stepped up and said ‘I love you daddy’ before letting it go so it was really nice for him to be able to do that.

“I said to him: ‘John, look around. All these people are here because they loved your daddy. Do you think he was the best daddy in the world?’ And he said: ‘Yes, he was the best daddy in the whole world’. It was a really special moment.”

In an effort to cover the costs of Nathan’s funeral a Go Fund Me page was set up with a £5,000 target.

As of last night £3,450 had been raised in just five days and Joanna said the positive response from the local community has been “overwhelming”.

“I hadn’t cried all that morning but the fact that people cared so much made me cry,” she said.

Looking to the future, Joanna said she will keep Nathan’s memory alive but the pain of losing her fiancé will never go away.

“We went from planning our lives,” Joanna said, as she began to cry. “Everything from getting the house sorted to John’s birthday party in March. Nathan was so excited to go to Legoland for John’s birthday.

“We had millions of hopes and dreams and they have been taken away.”

If you would like to contribute to Nathan’s funeral costs, visit gofundme.com

Belfast Telegraph