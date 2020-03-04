🔥Nat Sciver: If it comes down to a rain dance, then I'm happy to volunteer!🔥

Tomorrow is T20 World Cup semi-finals day here in Sydney and there is real anticipation and excitement in our group about our game against India.

I have played in a few games like this before and this one does feel a bit different as people are concerned about the weather.

We cannot worry about things we cannot control, like rain, but obviously we have spoken about it.

We are avoiding rain dances and fully expecting to play. And if it does come down to a dance-off, I will have to volunteer!

After qualifying we had a day off. Some did ‘touristy’ things like visiting the Sydney Opera House, others went to the beach. I chose to spend a lot of the day lying down — six weeks into tour you can feel a bit tired and jaded.

Sciver and teammate Sophie Ecclestone celebrate a wicket against the West Indies

We lost our opening game to South Africa, which meant that we have effectively had three knockout games already to get out of the group. We put in three strong performances, with the bowling group keeping things tight and even the batters who haven’t scored that many runs feel in good form. We feel very well prepared and know it is about which team stands up on the day.

I was really pleased to score my third fifty of the tournament against the Windies. I don’t think I’ve ever had a run of form like this in T20 cricket, but I know I need to make it count now. These are the games, semis and finals of global events, that you want to make a big impact.

India will be a tough proposition tomorrow. At this stage of a tournament there aren’t too many secrets. We played them in the tri-series before this event and so know quite a lot about them.

We know that if we can get a few wickets up top and put that pressure on the middle order coming in earlier, then life will be tricky for them.

We trained at the SCG today, but the rain meant some of the session was indoors. We are in the away dressing room and looking at the Honour’s Board is cool.

Sunday’s final is at the MCG, another amazing stadium with great history. We haven’t played at these places often, especially with a big crowd in, so these are very special times.