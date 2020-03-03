🔥Nashville tornado reportedly kills nine people, leaves tens of thousands without power🔥

Tornadoes ripped through central Tennessee early Tuesday, including one near the metropolitan Nashville area that reportedly killed at least five people, demolished homes and businesses, caused multiple injuries and left tens of thousands of residents without power.

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado northwest of downtown Nashville had touched down around 1 a.m. local time. That well-defined tornado stayed on the ground into Hermitage, Tenn., about 10 miles east of the city, according to the Associated Press.

“TAKE COVER NOW!” the NWS tweeted. “THIS IS AN EXTREMELY DANGEROUS STORM!!!!”

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department reported around 3: 30 a.m. local time that two people from East Nashville had died from the tornado. Shortly thereafter, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reported at least three fatalities as a result of the storm, according to local media.

“Nashville is hurting, and our community has been devastated,” tweeted Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “My heart goes out to those who have lost loved ones. Be sure to lend a helping hand to a neighbour in need, and let’s come together as a community once more. Together, we will get through this and come out stronger.”

Cooper added that at least 20 people have been hospitalized, and that emergency responders wouldn’t be able to fully assess the damage until daylight.

The tornado struck hours before voting stations were scheduled to open for Tennessee’s Super Tuesday primary election. Officials announced polls would open an hour late at 8 a.m., in Nashville and Wilson County even as emergency officials are still unclear on the full extent of damage to roads and electrical lines. Polls will still close at 7 p.m. as previously scheduled.

Tuesday’s election adds a level of complexity to the emergency response: Nashville’s Emergency Operations Center originally announced that the Hadley Park Community Center would be used as a shelter, then corrected itself to tell residents that the center “will be open for voting today at 7 a.m. and will NOT be a shelter location.” A different facility in the same area of the city was designated as a shelter.

Nashville police said officers and fire department personnel were at multiple buildings with damage around the downtown area. The Nashville Fire Department confirmed it was responding to roughly 40 structure collapses around Nashville. Among those buildings: John C. Tune Airport, the sister airport for Nashville International, “sustained significant damage due to severe weather,” spokeswoman Kim Gerlock told the AP. Police added that officers who specialized in urban search and rescue are being called in to assist in efforts.

“Emergency responders are working to ensure persons can get out and secure the areas,” the police department said in a tweet.

In nearby Mount Juliet, Tennessee, about 20 miles east of Nashville, the police department said there were “multiple homes damaged and multiple injuries.” Police tweeted that authorities have requested mutual aid from area agencies.

“Our community has been impacted significantly,” police said. “We continue to search for injured. Stay home if you can. Watch for downed power lines.”

As of 4 a.m. local time, 44,000 residents were without power, according to Nashville Electric Service, the city’s public utility.

The Nashville Emergency Operations Center said it has now opened “to respond to the severe weather and damage of Tuesday morning.” The center and the American Red Cross of Tennessee announced that an emergency shelter with running water had opened at the city’s farmers market.



Cooper said early Tuesday that he was working with the Emergency Operations Center and federal contacts “on all recovery assistance options.”

At around 5 a.m. local time, the National Weather Service announced that the city’s severe threat for another storm had ended, but that lightning could hamper recovery efforts throughout Tuesday.

The tornado, which residents reported online to have lasted around five minutes, was captured online in videos highlighting the force of a storm that stretched from north of downtown to East Nashville.

One of the areas reportedly hit the hardest was the Five Points area, a cultural hub of restaurants, bars and shops in East Nashville.

“Five Points in East Nashville looks like an apocalypse,” said WKRN reporter Elizabeth Lane.

James Duncan was just about to fall asleep at his girlfriend’s apartment in the Germantown neighborhood when he said her phone went off with an alert of a tornado warning. He said he didn’t think too much of it until the sirens outside began to blare throughout the city. Then, debris starting hitting the window and objects started slamming against the building.

“The feeling in my head from the pressure was insane,” Duncan, a 27-year-old who works in the music industry, told The Washington Post. “I’ve never felt anything like it.”

They had to be evacuated from the building due to a gas leak, so the couple grabbed what was necessary and walked through the debris and downed power lines. Duncan said that he and his girlfriend walked roughly a mile before they could be picked up in what was considered a safe zone, passing by blown-off roofs and obliterated buildings.



“It was chaos,” he told The Post. “It felt like we were in a bad dream.”

When the strong winds woke up Brandon Carlin at his home in East Nashville, he said he had about 30 seconds to find shelter.

“I saw debris in the air and immediately just tried to find shelter and hide away from the nearest window,” he told NewsChannel 5.

When he exited his home, Carlin said he was met by streets covered in debris, roofs blown off homes and cars flipped over.

“I’ve seen buildings destroyed, homes destroyed,” he told the station. “Countless, countless damage.”

Nashville City Councilman Brett Withers, who represents East Nashville, said he could only describe the scene as “very shocking.”

“I think many of us are grateful to be alive and worried about what tomorrow brings,” he told NewsChannel 5, “but many people are grateful to be alive, and thankful there aren’t more injuries.”

