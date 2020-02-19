🔥NASCAR driver Ryan Newman miraculously walks out of hospital two days after horror crash🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been discharged from hospital just two days after a terrifying crash left viewers fearing for his life.

Dramatic footage showed his vehicle hurtle into a wall and flip into the air before being engulfed in flames during the last lap of the Daytona 500 race on Monday.

Newman, 42, was pulled from the burning wreck and rushed to a nearby Florida hospital where he was said to be in a serious but non life-threatening condition.

On Wednesday he was pictured hand-in-hand with his two young daughters stepping out of the Halifax Medical Centre, and is set to return home.

His racing team Roush Fenway said in a statement: “The veteran driver is fully alert and walking around Halifax Medical Center.

“True to his jovial nature, he has also been joking around with staff, friends and family while spending time playing with his two daughters.”

Just hours earlier, Roush Fenway issued an update on behalf of Newman’s family thanking the NASCAR community for their “incredible outpouring of support and compassion for Ryan.”

Newman’s car soared through the air before being hit by another vehicle (USA TODAY Sports)

Newman had taken the lead in the final lap of the race when driver Ryan Blaney hit his bumper, causing him to career into the outside wall.

His car bounced off the wall, flipped into the air and dropped back down in front of the car driven by Corey LaJoie, who was unable to avoid hitting him.

LaJoie wrote said he felt lucky to be alive and was relieved by Newman’s improving condition.

He wrote on Instagram: “At that moment I had no idea who I hit or the severity of it,” adding: “I’m hearing very optimistic things on Ryan’s condition so your prayers are working guys, keep it rolling.”