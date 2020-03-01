🔥Nasa images show pollution clearing in China amid coronavirus slowdown🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Nasa satellite images have shown pollution levels clearing over China as the coronavirus outbreak has prompted an economic slowdown.

The US space agency said their maps demonstrate that levels of nitrogen dioxide, a noxious gas emitted by motor vehicles and industrial facilities, have fallen this year.

It comes after record declines in China’s factory activity as manufacturers stopped work to prevent the spread of the virus.

Covid-19, which initally broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has now spread to more than 50 countries.

The maps above show NO2 values over three periods in 2020: January 1-20 (before Lunar New Year), January 28-February 9 (around New Year celebrations), and February 10-25 (after the event). (NASA)

Nasa scientists have said the reduction in levels of nitrogen dioxide was first apparent in Wuhan but then spreads across the country as millions went into quarantine.

The space agency has compared the first two months of 2019 with the same period this year.

The 2020 decline in air pollution levels coincided with restriction imposed on transportation and business activities, Nasa said.

Coronavirus – In pictures

Fei Liu, an air quality researcher at Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center, said: “This is the first time I have seen such a dramatic drop-off over such a wide area for a specific event.”

She said there was also a decrease in nitrogen dioxide levels over several stories during the economic recession in 2008.

However, this was more gradual than the clear up over the last two months.

“This year, the reduction rate is more significant than in past years and it has lasted longer,” Ms Liu said.

“I am not surprised because many cities nationwide have taken measures to minimise spread of the virus.”

Nasa said China’s Lunar New Year holidays in late January and early February have been linked to decreases in pollution levels in the past but they normally rise again after the festivities are over.