🔥Nas, DMX and Gang Starr team up for Gods of Rap II UK tour🔥

Nas, DMX, Gang Starr and The LOX have announced that they’ll join forces for the upcoming Gods Of Rap II UK tour.

It follows the tour’s initial outing in 2019, which saw Wu-Tang Clan, Public Enemy and De La Soul hitting the road together to mark the anniversaries of their landmark hip-hop albums.

The latest tour marks DMX’s first UK shows for 15 years and will include stop-offs in Manchester, London and Birmingham.

Check out the dates in full below.

APRIL 2020



23 – Manchester – Manchester Arena



24 – London – The O2



25 – Birmingham – Arena Birmingham

While Gang Starr’s Guru passed away in 2010, the duo’s DJ Premier previously told Music Week about his plans to tour.

“I have loads and loads and loads of live performances of pretty much our whole catalogue in different cities and the audio from his voice,” he explained.

“With technology now, there’s different devices to extract the background music of my turntables and get his voice and footage to move when I make a move on the computer. I could actually have him perform and really be saying the lines and he’ll have different clothes on from the different places that we performed.”

Nas teamed up with Lil Nas X at the Grammys last weekend to perform a new remix of the latter’s song ‘Rodeo’.