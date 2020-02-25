🔥Napoli vs Barcelona LIVE stream, which TV channel and how to watch Champions League football tonight🔥

Quique Setién gets his first taste of Champions League football this evening with his Barcelona side in action at Napoli.

Barcelona have bowed out of this competition in humiliating fashion two seasons on the bounce, capitulating at Roma and at Liverpool last season despite having held healthy leads in those ties.

They are back in Italy tonight with off-the-field issues casting a shadow, with fans protesting against club president Josep Maria Bartomeu during Saturday’s 5-0 win over Eibar.

Here’s how you can follow the action…

In Pictures | FC Barcelona vs Eibar – 22-02-2020

TV channel: The match will be televised live on BT Sport 3 with coverage starting from 7:15pm.

Live stream: BT Sport subscribers will be able to stream the match online via the video player and the BT Sport app.

You can also follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Evening Standard.