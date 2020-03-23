🔥Nando's joins McDonalds in closing all restaurants in the UK amid coronavirus crisis🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Nando’s has announced that it will close all of its UK restaurants in response to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The cult-favourite chicken giant has more than 400 locations across the country, and employs more than 20,000 staff. The closures follow the prime minister Boris Johnson’s call for all restaurants, bars, pubs and other communal spaces to close on Friday.

It was thought that Nando’s would remain open for takeaway and delivery services as the government is still permitting, but its restaurants will now close entirely.

“The health and safety of our customers and team is our highest priority”, the company said in a short statement on its Twitter account.

“We have decided that the best course of action right now is to temporarily close our restaurants until further notice.”

The company ended the statement by saying, “We’ll see you soon.”

The announcement follows the revelation from McDonalds this weekend that it would also close all of its UK locations – a total of 1,270 sites. McDonalds employs more than 135,000 people across the country, with the majority of those on zero-hour contracts.

“This is not a decision we are taking lightly, but one made with the well-being and safety of our employees in mind as well as the best interests of our customers,” said McDonalds in a Twitter statement yesterday.

“We will work with local community groups to responsibly distribute food and drink from our restaurants in the coming days.”

The two restaurant groups follow countless other venues across London that either closed voluntarily before the prime minister’s statement on Friday, or have now been forced to in the government’s bid to tackle the spread of coronavirus.