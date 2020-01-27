🔥’Naive’ vicar faced disciplinary after parishioner who faked terminal illness accused him of impregnating her, tribunal hears🔥

A “naive” vicar faced a church disciplinary after a parishioner who faked a terminal illness accused him of impregnating her, a tribunal has heard.

The married Rev William Bulloch, 51, was the victim of “dishonesty and manipulation’” by the parishioner only known as AB in a case which risked his job and family life.

The case comes as a new report into Clergy Disciplinary Measures (CDMs) has found that that the sanction-like system is “fundamentally flawed”, with the process leading to suicide, post-traumatic stress disorder and debt

Eventually she persuaded him to let her move into his home. However the Rev Bulloch, vicar of St James the Great, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, became suspicious of the “dying” and wheel-chair bound parishioner after seeing her walking around a hospital.

He told her that he would no longer be able to give her pastoral care at which point AB accused him of having sex with her in her own home and making her pregnant.

The woman lodged an official complaint with the Diocese of Chelmsford and the Archdeacon of Southend, the Venerable Michael Lodge, in November 2017.

Details of the complaint, which was initially dealt with under the CDM procedure, were disclosed at a church tribunal report into the case.