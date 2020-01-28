🔥Nagpur Teen Choked, Raped In Unconscious State, Iron Rod Inserted: Police🔥

A woman was raped and an iron rod was inserted in her privates in Nagpur (Representational)

Nagpur:

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped and an iron rod was inserted in her private parts by a man in Maharashtra’s Nagpur, police said on Monday.

The gruesome incident took place on January 21 and the accused, 22-year-old Yogilal Rahangdale, was arrested from Gondia district, they said.

Inspector Sunil Chavan said the woman’s brother and her female friend had gone to their village on January 21 for some work. As the woman was alone at home, Rahangdale attempted to rape her that night. When she resisted, he stuffed a piece of cloth in her mouth, he siad.

“When she fell unconscious, the Rahangdale raped her and inserted an iron rod in her private parts”, Mr Chavan said, quoting from the complaint filed by the woman.

She narrated the incident to her brother on January 24 and they subsequently filed a police complaint.

An FIR was registered against the accused, and an investigation is being carried out.

