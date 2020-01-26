🔥Nadler will miss ‘some’ of impeachment trial after wife’s cancer surgery🔥

January 26, 2020 | 5: 02pm

Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a member of the House’s legal team, said Sunday he will miss “some” of the Senate impeachment trial to remain in New York with his wife who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month.

“She has undergone surgery and is taking further steps to address the spread of the cancer,” he announced in a statement published on his Twitter page. “On Monday, I will be in New York with her to meet with doctors, determine a path forward, and begin her treatment.”

“I am sorry to miss some of the Senate Impeachment Trial, which is of critical importance to our democracy,” he continued.

The New York Democrat said he would return to Washington later Monday and thanks his colleagues and staff for their support “as I take this time to be with my wife and begin the long fight against her cancer.”

Nadler, 72, missed a day of the House’s impeachment inquiry last month to take care of his wife, Joyce Miller, after he announced a family emergency in December.