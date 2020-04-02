🔥Nadiya Hussain's genius banana skin 'pulled pork' cooking hack🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Nadiya Hussain shared a resourceful cooking tip on Good Morning Britain after revealing she uses banana skin to make ‘pulled pork’.

The Great British Bake-Off winner revealed that she and her family have been avoiding waste by using the fruit peel to make burger fillings.

Instead of throwing banana peel away, the mother-of-three told the programme that she uses the banana peel as an ingenious way to cut down on waste, and that she combines it with onion, garlic and other ingredients to create a vegan, no-waste version of pulled pork or chicken.

Hassain, 35, said: “We need to stop and think about what we throw away.

“I’ve been cooking banana peel forever. We’ve always been cooking banana peel.

Nadiya Hussain – In pictures

“It’s something completely natural to me, and I thought to myself, ‘hold on a second, you need to share this’.

“Because you literally use ripe banana peel you would use when making banana bread, and everyone is making banana bread at the moment.

“Don’t chuck the peel away, cook it up with some onion, garlic, some bbq sauce, stick it in a burger and you have pulled pork, pulled chicken.”

Hussain was on the show to offer some tips on how to cut down on waste while families are stuck indoors in self-isolation, adding that it’s important that the public now thinks about the way we consume food during the crisis.

Aside from telling a nation that they’ve been eating bananas all wrong, she also revealed that cooks can use potato and vegetable peelings to make ‘scrap soup’ too.

Banana peel ‘pulled pork’ recipe

Chop and shred banana peel into strips

Fry diced onions in a pan with some garlic

Add the peel to the onions and garlic and cook down for five minutes

Add barbecue sauce (and other sauces such as ketchup or siracha if you want)

Cook altogether for a few more minutes

Add to a bun with your toppings of choice