🔥Nadine Dorries returns to work in Westminster after coronavirus recovery saying it's 'good to be back in the saddle'🔥

Nadine Dorries is returning to work in Westminster after recovering from coronavirus.

The health minister, who was the first MP to be diagnosed with Covid-19, announced the news with an upbeat Twitter post.

She wrote: “Good to be back in the saddle and able to play my part to help our PM, cabinet and the scientists who are working around the clock to keep us safe and #SaveLives.”

The MP for Mid Bedfordshire self-isolated at home during her illness, which also saw her 84-year-old mother infected.

More follows…

