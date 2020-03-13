The latest headlines in your inbox

Health minister Nadine Dorries has said her 84-year-old mother has coronavirus.

Ms Dorries tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week.

She tweeted: “We have had my 84yo Mums results through. She tested positive.

“She’s a pre war baby, doing ok. Made of strong stuff.”

MPs who had had contact with Ms Dorries have been self-isolating, which she has also been doing.

