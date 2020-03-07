🔥N.Y. travel insurance to cover coronavirus in ‘cancel for any reason’ policies: Gov. Cuomo🔥

FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo delivers remarks at a news conference regarding the first confirmed case of coronavirus in New York State in Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., March 2, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) – Travel insurance companies and travel agents will offer New York residents and businesses the ability to buy coverage when making travel plans that would allow them to cancel a trip for any reason, including those related to coronavirus, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.