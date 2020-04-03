Mystery fairy garden in Francis Park enchants passers-by

1 of 7

Residents walk along the sidewalk behind a neighborhood fairy garden in Francis Park on March 28 in St. Louis. Amy Kidwell, who began creating fairy gardens nearly two decades ago, said the gardens have brought “joy” and “an escape” to others in her neighborhood.

Amy Kidwell’s wishing wall with miniature trinkets is a popular attraction for all ages in her St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

A fairy garden founded by Amy Kidwell is situated along the sidewalk in Francis Park on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in St. Louis. Kidwell, who began creating fairy gardens nearly two decades ago, said the gardens have brought “joy” and “an escape” to others in her neighborhood. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

Amy Kidwell’s Wishing Wall with miniature trinkets is a popular community attraction for all ages on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in St. Louis. Kidwell, who began creating fairy gardens nearly two decades ago, said the gardens have brought “joy” and “an escape” to others in her neighborhood. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

Miniature sections for fairy gardens are assembled Amy Kidwell’s “She Shed” on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in St. Louis. Kidwell, who began creating fairy gardens nearly two decades ago, said the gardens have brought “joy” and “an escape” to others in her neighborhood. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

Miniature sections for fairy gardens are assembled Amy Kidwell’s “She Shed” on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in St. Louis. Kidwell, who began creating fairy gardens nearly two decades ago, said the gardens have brought “joy” and “an escape” to others in her neighborhood. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

A fairy garden founded by Amy Kidwell is situated along the sidewalk in Francis Park on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in St. Louis. Kidwell, who began creating fairy gardens nearly two decades ago, said the gardens have brought “joy” and “an escape” to others in her neighborhood. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

Emi Kau pedals her pink bicycle with a singular focus, her training wheels whirring on the sidewalk that borders Francis Park in south St. Louis.The 4-year-old stops in the grass next to an old tree stump that comes up to her waist.“Fairies live here,” she whispers.Emi and her dad, Andy Kau, have visited the stump before, examining its collection of twig ladders and painted rocks, teeny animal figurines and tiny furnishings that turned this pocket of the 60-acre St. Louis Hills park into a hospitable spot for magical creatures.“From what I remember, it just appeared in the park,” says Nancy Vordtriede, president of the neighborhood association.But nothing, not even a fairy garden, just appears.Fairy gardens are a catchall for a cultivated patch of flowers and plants embellished with details like miniature houses, shrunken swing sets and wee woodland critters. Sometimes, the landscapes include evidence of their magical inhabitants: a sprinkle of glitter, a path of sparkly jewels, pixie-sized tie-dyed shirts hanging on a twine clothesline.

Amy Kidwell opens a miniature door to reveal tiny trinkets in a fairy garden in Francis Park on March 28.Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

Photos by Lexi Browning, Post-Dispatch

The gardens are mostly found safely enclosed in terrariums or pots, atop kitchen windowsills or in neatly manicured front yards — not along a well-traveled pathway in a public park, exposed to wind and storms, curious dogs and enthusiastic schoolchildren.But the stump — augmented by wood cuttings that create a multilevel village reaching 4 feet high — has been populated since late December with no major catastrophes.Even amid stay-at-home orders, when daily life has been turned on its head, the fairy garden goes unbothered.

Tiny plaques for fairy gardens are set out for future usage in fairy gardens in Amy Kidwell’s “She Shed” on Saturday, March 28, 2020, in St. Louis. Kidwell, who began creating fairy gardens nearly two decades ago, said the gardens have brought “joy” and “an escape” to others in her neighborhood. Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

Lexi Browning

“Coronavirus doesn’t exist in the fairy world,” says Amy Kidwell, 52.The St. Louis Hills resident lives less than a block from the park. She walks her three dogs by the fairy garden each day, carefully watching to make sure no one is around before she strolls over.She inspects the daffodils just starting to bud next to the base of the stump, readjusts the pocket-sized Adirondack chairs and props open the little green door that leads to an unseen world.Next to a bronze bell labeled “Ring if you believe in fairies,” a small round logo of a bird has been nailed into the bark. Nest by Sir Robin, it says.Sir Robin is Kidwell’s alter ego, though she doesn’t like to admit it. The monocled bird, looking jaunty in his top hat, was born four years ago, but Kidwell’s devotion to fantasy worlds dates back to her childhood.She was enamored with “The Borrowers,” a series of books about a family of tiny people who live in the walls of a house and borrow snippets of fabric for blankets, gum wrappers for wallpaper and postage stamps for artwork.

Tiny mushrooms for fairy gardens are set out for future use in fairy gardens in Amy Kidwell’s “She Shed.”Photo by Lexi Browning, [email protected]

Lexi Browning

When Kidwell had a daughter of her own, she passed along her love of the unseen.“When I would get up in the morning, I would check for fairy messages and fairy dust,” says Jessie Kidwell, now 17.She and her mom watched “Thumbelina” and read “The Tale of Peter Rabbit.”As her daughter outgrew the fairy realm, though, Kidwell held onto it. It was an escape from the stresses of her job in a genomics lab and a way to indulge her creative side, by repurposing discarded items into “something the ‘Borrowers’ could use,” she says.The tiny treasures she accrued at thrift shops and estate sales quickly filled her upstairs office and overflowed into a backyard shed.In her front yard, Kidwell built a fairy village; in the back, she created a “seek and find” inside the rock wall next to her alley. Miniature penguins, bears and dinosaurs poke out of crevices, waiting for young explorers to walk by. Neighbor children stop and search and keep the game going, moving the plastic animals from one nook to another.Kidwell delights in their delight.But her yard has a limited audience. So when she noticed trees being cut down in Francis Park, she mentally claimed the stump nearest her house, on the Donovan Avenue side, between Itaska and Delor streets.Just before the first of the year, Kidwell started designing. She stacked up branches and drilled fairy apartments onto the base. She added scraps of lace, a shooting star, a red bird sitting in a nest.As the weather has brightened and cooped-up neighbors have emerged from their homes, the fairy garden is receiving more attention. Little gifts are added: coins in the bird’s nest, yellow crocuses, a figurine of a field mouse wearing a bonnet and apron.Kidwell’s bowl of hand-painted “worry stones” needs constant replenishing.“They seem to be a hot commodity,” she says.It’s an anxious time. But the fairies can help, she believes.“It’s that whimsical feeling,” says Kidwell. “It kind of slows you down and gets you out of your head.”At least one visitor to the Francis Park fairy garden agrees. A note’s been left for Sir Robin next to a new pint-sized set of table and chairs.“Whoever put this all together, thank you!” it reads. “It made my day.”

“Coronavirus doesn’t exist in the fairy world.”Amy Kidwell

You’re not alone in your parenting struggles. Subscribe for unlimited access to the Post-Dispatch for less than the cost of getting a sitter on a Friday night.

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

The city is closing tennis, basketball, racquetball and handball, pickleball courts and roller rinks until at least April 22.

Advocates forNursing homes and extended care facilities worldwide have been especially hard hit by the spread of COVID-19, which is particularly dangerous to older adults and people with preexisting health conditions.

Roads in O’Fallon, Wilmore, Fairground and Carondelet parks will be closed to traffic. Forest Park will also close some roads.

The data released Wednesday included a breakdown showing the number of COVID-19 cases by ZIP code.

Though it’s been slow to arrive, Gov. Mike Parson warns that the ‘pandemic will have a more sweeping impact on the entire state of Missouri than any other previous disaster that has affected our citizens.’

The city’s public safety director said the city could go to court to close churches that defy the order prompted by the coronavirus outbreak.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

State health officials reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday afternoon, for a total of 903.

St. Charles County has provided more details, including illnesses in a gas station, post office and nursing home, than St. Louis city or county.