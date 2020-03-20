🔥My son has a cough so we're on day four of quarantine — and already I miss the heady buzz of London life🔥

On landing at Heathrow on Tuesday after a trip to Brazil, I was met by a WhatsApp message from my husband: we were going into two-week quarantine — my youngest son had a cough. Isolation, home-schooling, my teenage son trapped in the house with his parents; this was going to be torture. Arriving home, no hugs allowed, I swapped luggage for car keys on the doorstep and escaped for a last afternoon of human contact. I piled a trolley high with random purchases (frozen Quorn anyone?); had an emergency session at the hairdressers (hair really comes into play in Google Hangouts), before closing my front door with a sigh.

For me there is no greater thrill than throwing myself into the throbbing crush of humanity that makes up London. Four days in, I miss it already.

My love affair with this city began as a child. I grew up in the countryside where the only noise at night was the breathy hoot of an owl. Aged six, I first stayed with my grandmother in London and lay awake, my heart pumping at the sound of traffic and the glow of the streetlights, feeling the city’s energy pulsing through her apartment’s walls.

Three decades later that excitement is just as strong. I’m a committed fan of the Underground, sharing sidelong glances of sympathy or frustration with others as we collectively balance coffees, hangovers and anxieties — strangers crushed together as intimately as lovers at 8am.

A quiet London (Getty Images)

Equally, who doesn’t adore weaving through the traffic on a cycle, as I have done since I was 18 (though back then it was usually to-ing or fro-ing from a party balanced on a friend’s handlebars). I look forward to the boom of electric energy when I walk into my (now empty) office shared with other entrepreneurs hustling their businesses from nothing.

And it’s a hustle that’s happening all over this city.

Weekends spent at galleries, cafés, or walks with friends in the many parks, in my 25 years here every second has been packed. I’d go out every night if I could, pulling more friends into my orbit because London encourages you to do so. It’s a constant swirl of people, action and imagination. I don’t mind admitting I’m an addict. I travel to remind myself I live in the best city in the world.

As a teenager, I employed elaborate deceptions to get to London. I’d lace myself into punk mini dresses to sneak into nightclubs, for illicit kisses. Not much has changed. Often Friday night sees me heading out the door, to seek out dancefloors, dinners and 5am dawns with friends. I love the spark of heading into a crowd of strangers — London always has something going on.

Never mind the heady tingle you feel as you walk into a packed bar or restaurant and drink in the buzz of a Thursday night. Now, so many of those local hotspots are fighting for their lives. My husband co-owns two much-loved restaurants, Kitty Fishers and Cora Pearl, and the shockwaves and distress of Monday’s advised restrictions cannot be underestimated in this vast community, which provides so many jobs.

Our streets are clearing, our anxiety keeps spiking. We meet in virtual pubs, while the real ones pull the shutters down. But the news from China that there are no new cases is heartening… We will emerge, bruised, with many needing our help, and more grateful for what we have. This incredible city will throb noisily once again.

Staying sane with my new Dutch pen pal

Global pen pals suddenly feel important. In Rio last weekend on a Friday night in a teeming bar, drinking cold shots of beer, I made friends with a Dutch entrepreneur, who arrived in Brazil nine years ago and built their version of Ebay. We were already observing social distancing, Brazil was fast heading into lockdown. It felt like the last night out and we stayed out late drinking. Schools had already been closed. They had just announced the beaches would shut by Monday.

Only hours earlier Ipanema Beach had felt like the most glamorous, heady place I had ever been fortunate enough to visit. Footballs bounced back and forth as the sun set. Perhaps the sense of impending doom made Andries and I stay in touch, when normally we never would. Now we flip memes and share news from our respective countries most days. What would have felt like separate lives feel the same.

Urgent board meetings held remotely while we juggle children and work. His company vastly outstrips mine, but globally we are sharing the discomfort of ever weirder disconnect as our lives mutate fast.

Reaching out across to fellow beings across the planet feels like a good plan for mental survival right now.

A Chancellor I can trust

Britain’s Chancellor Rishi Sunak (AP)

Rishi Sunak feels like a Chancellor I can trust. Politics necessarily invites a few fragile and bumptious egos and I don’t say that judgmentally; it is not a career many would put themselves up for and extraordinary characters often succeed.

Sunak has the air of a man at ease with himself, confident without being flash, and calm in the harsh spotlight of what feels like economic armageddon to the rest of us. The right politician for very uncertain times.