🔥My sister Nell Gifford's magic lives on in her art🔥

My sister Nell Gifford was both the bravest and the most creative person I have ever known. As her cancer dug deeper, her resolve and her spirit seemed to swell and shine even more strongly, batting aside this unkind intrusion. She continued working at the circus she and her ex-husband founded, and she painted and drew with notable grace and ease: the work poured out of her as she raced against the clock.

In the spirit of her courageous character and her exuberant attitude to life, the show will go on despite her death in December 2019. From this Thursday more than 70 works created by the co-founder and creative genius of Giffords Circus will be displayed for a week.

Practice is totally central to circus life, and Nell applied that precept in her artistic life; when she died her studio was alive with the themes and ideas she worked on every day.

Nell followed in the footsteps of the Impressionists: the dynamism and drama of the 19th-century circus was captured by painters such as Seurat, Degas, Toulouse-Lautrec and Picasso. The Golden Age created by Nell’s circus in 21st-century Britain is expressed with the boldness of a creative innovator; one that knew and loved her subject.

She had a natural ease with ink and watercolour. As you look at her work, you feel the thrill of the show, hear the roar of the enchanted crowd and the pounding of hooves on sawdust. Ink drawings of acrobats on horses pay homage to their balance and nerve.

Nell wrote about her feelings on many of the works, exposing her emotional ties to the circus which sustained her throughout the challenges of her third and fourth cycles of chemotherapy. The direct and moving “Be brave” and “From this day forward we face the light” express her resilience. A painting with an excerpt from Dante’s Divine Comedy reflects Nell’s love of literature, which she studied at Oxford.

Joe Avery, an artist and illustrator who worked with Damien Hirst for nearly nine years, mentored Nell, encouraging her to experiment with ink, watercolour and water itself, resulting in a variety of figurative and abstract mark-making. Amanda Lay, an art consultant and family friend, organised Nell’s first informal show in a tent at the circus in the summer of 2018 after seeing her potential. It was a sell-out. What had started as a vital distraction from the trials of cancer treatment had blossomed into a new and beautiful creative journey, as her painting enabled Nell to capture lovely images and bring them back to us from that land of pure magic she conjured in her circus.

The exhibition ‘Into a Land of Pure Magic’ opens on 20th February at Olympia Auctions 2020. The online auction at www.olympiaauctions.com will open for bids on 10th February 2020, closing on 2nd March.

Emma will be talking to Matthew Parris about Nell on 24 February at Olympia Auctions with all ticket proceeds going to Maggie’s Cheltenham. www.olympiaauctions.com/events or 020 7806 5541

