🔥My London: Stephen Jones🔥

Home is…

Near Battersea Park with my husband, Craig West.

Last play you saw?

Kinky Boots. I went with a whole group of college friends from the late 1970s and it was a fun evening out.

What’s your favourite hotel?

Claridge’s. The Fumoir bar is the centre of civilisation as we know it.

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

If it were a day that had a spike in bad air quality I would make all public transport free, like they do in Paris.

Which shops do you rely on?

Dover Street Market for fashion because it has the best selection. Itsu, for my 250- calorie lunch. Peter Jones, but I must regulate myself as I want to buy everything. Dior, because it’s home from home, and Hatchards Piccadilly for books.

Who is the most iconic Londoner in history?

Guy Fawkes.

The best thing a cabbie has ever said to you?

Cabbie: ‘I really like hats, but I never wear them.’ Me: ‘So, what’s that on your head?’ Cabbie: ‘It’s a baseball cap, not a hat!’

Best place for a first date?

Regent’s Park for a furtive snog, because I know, and it works!

Where do you work out?

Running round Battersea Park.

What’s the best meal you’ve had in London?

Chips, in the all-night café under Waterloo Bridge in 1976.

Have you ever had a run-in with a police officer?

Yes, I was locking up my workroom in Lexington Street and the policeman said, ‘Oi, what are you doing?’ I said, ‘This is my shop.’ He said prove it, so I showed him a picture of the Princess of Wales in my hat.

Who do you call when you want to have fun?

Any of my friends who I have met in London over the past 43 years. They’re Londoners, and because of that they are cultured and diverse. London feels like a microcosm of the world.

Who is your hero?

Her Majesty the Queen, because she wears a hat every day.

What’s your London secret?

The beauty and calmness of the Old English Garden in Battersea Park at dawn. When I see the fountain in the middle, I’m like a puppy seeing its dinner.

What makes someone a Londoner?

More often than not because they’re not from London.

Where would you most like to be buried?

Queen Mary’s rose gardens in Regent’s Park.

Favourite club?

The Ivy Club, because it reminds me of everything I rebelled against but now find so attractive.

If you could buy and live in any building, which would it be?

The top floor of Centre Point. It would be a very easy commute to Soho for work. And the view!

Your biggest extravagance?

Making haute couture hats as a career. It’s is a huge investment in time and money that can never be recouped.

