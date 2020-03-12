The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Home is…

I live in Teddington, which I suppose you could argue is London, couldn’t you? I live with my wife, Claire, and my sons, Tom and George. My older children, Katie, Harry and Amy, live nearby.

Teddington (Alamy Stock Photo)

Where do you stay in London?

I love the Rosewood — the service is fantastic. I don’t think I have ever encountered any customer-facing individual who wasn’t exemplary.

Which shops do you rely on?

Joe and Co in Soho to have my beautiful hair cut. Richard James and Chris Kerr for their beautiful clothes. I also like looking through the second-hand vinyl at Sister Ray.

Bus, taxi or Tube?

All three. I like the thought that when I’m on the bus I’m not adding my fumes to the air. I’m about to get an electric car as well — a Jag I-Pace. Fancy by name and fancy by nature.

Best meal you’ve had?

I don’t eat as much meat as I used to, but in days gone by it would have been a lovely rib-eye. I enjoy eating at J Sheekey — you run into people you know.

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

I would ban pedestrians to really give cars a chance.

Where would you most like to be buried?

That is a rather macabre question. Somewhere close to my family, in the hope they might visit. But I’ve always thought that I would want to say there is no need to be fussing. If that were true I would like to be scattered in Waitrose.

Where do you go to let your hair down?

I’ve never had a night at Ronnie Scott’s that I didn’t love. I have seen George Benson there a couple of times and I went to see Jeff Goldblum when he played with his band and he got me up on the stage.

George Benson (Alamy Stock Photo)

Favourite pub or club?

I certainly don’t go clubbing. I do enjoy The Club at The Ivy — I had this lovely dinner there with Will Ferrell and John C Reilly that I remember with fondness.

Who do you call when you want to have fun?

David Walliams because he knows all the best places — he really does know everywhere and everyone.

What’s your London secret?

Petersham Nurseries. We had my wife’s 40th there and had a wonderful night.

Petersham Nurseries

Most iconic Londoner?

[Breaks into a Michael Caine voice.] Michael. Caine. Is. The most iconic Londoner. Growing up, you would hear these stories of him in the Swinging Sixties — him and Terence Stamp going to Dougie Hayward for their suits and all that kind of stuff. He just seemed to fly the flag for London.

If you could buy any building, which would it be?

Fortnum & Mason. I mean I would have to clear it out, which is a shame. But it could become this huge country house right there on Piccadilly.

Fortnum & Mason

What’s the best thing a cabbie has ever said to you?

I got into a cab once and the guy thought I was Ben Miller. He started telling me how good he thought I was in Death In Paradise. Then he said, ‘I bet you get mistaken for that Welsh guy!’ I said, ‘What, Rob Brydon, now he is a funny guy,’ and I swear to you he said, ‘Nah, I think he’s overrated.’

Who is your hero?

I would say Steve Coogan: I learnt from him that age needn’t be a barrier.