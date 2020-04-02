🔥My London: Ms Banks🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Home is…

South-east London for my whole life; now I live in Bermondsey by myself. I love my own company and having my own space.

Where do you stay in London?

The InterContinental and The Standard. I always order room service there — they make amazing salads.

Where do you work out?

My local PureGym. It’s really, really good, and so reasonable.

What’s is your favourite club?

Tape London. The music’s good, it’s quite exclusive, sometimes they do little after-parties and they’ve got a studio. It’s really cool.

What’s the best meal you’ve had?

The duck and green apple salad at Novikov — probably the best meal I’ve had in my life. I really love it.

Where do you go to let your hair down?

I love Rowans in Finsbury Park. Rowans is lit. We bowl, drink, on a few occasions we’ve sung a little karaoke. It’s so fun.

Where would you most like to be buried?

Bank… because of my name. I don’t want to think about this too much.

What would you do if you were Mayor for the day?

Straight up reverse Brexit.

What makes someone a Londoner?

Going down the café and getting a full English. That’s when you know you’re a real Londoner. My favourite is the Rose Cafe in Bermondsey. You can’t go wrong — everything is perfect in there.

Who is your hero?

My mum is my hero. She came here when she was 12 years old and she’s always gone out of her way to better herself and make a living. She’s taught me a lot, I really appreciate her.

What’s your London secret?

I don’t wanna give it no promo!

If you could buy any building in London and live there, which would it be?

Definitely The Shard. It’s not too far from south-east, it’s got a banging view and an amazing restaurant. Why not?

Have you ever had a run-in with a police officer?

When I was younger, I used to. Mostly stop-and-searches. They didn’t have a reason to search me, but you have to do what you have to do.

Which shops do you rely on?

I rely on my Nisa Local the most, it’s next to my house. I rarely go clothes shopping now but Topshop will always have a place in my heart — I love it because of its ‘tall jeans’. I have really long legs.

What are you up to at the moment for work?

Working on some amazing visuals and just planning on releasing my new music. But right now, everyone should check out [her album] The Coldest Winter Ever Pt 2.

Most iconic Londoner?

Diane Abbott . I feel that as a black woman she does so much for the country and still has to deal with such a lot. She cares for the UK so much, and really fights for equality.