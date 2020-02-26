🔥My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising🔥

Movie Details & Credits

Toho (Toko) Production |

Release Date:

February 26, 2020

| PG-13

Starring:

Christopher Bevins, Clifford Chapin, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Dani Chambers, Felecia Angelle, Johnny Yong Bosch, Justin Briner, Justin Cook, Kiyotaka Furushima, Luci Christian

Summary:

A group of youths aspiring to become professional superheroes, fight in a world full of people with abilities, also known as quirks. Deku and his fellow classmates from Hero Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet.

Director:

Kenji Nagasaki

Genre(s):

Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Family

Rating:

PG-13

Runtime:

104 min

