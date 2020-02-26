🔥My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising🔥
Toho (Toko) Production |
Release Date:
February 26, 2020
| PG-13
Starring:
Christopher Bevins, Clifford Chapin, Colleen Clinkenbeard, Dani Chambers, Felecia Angelle, Johnny Yong Bosch, Justin Briner, Justin Cook, Kiyotaka Furushima, Luci Christian
Summary:
A group of youths aspiring to become professional superheroes, fight in a world full of people with abilities, also known as quirks. Deku and his fellow classmates from Hero Academy face Nine, the strongest villain yet.
Director:
Kenji Nagasaki
Genre(s):
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Comedy, Animation, Family
Rating:
PG-13
Runtime:
104 min
