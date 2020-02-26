🔥My glimpse into the top secret world of MI5 spies🔥

The guitars have been tuned, the speakers turned up. But the performers behind the instruments are not professional musicians but spies.

They’re in a wood-panelled dining room. It’s not a swanky jazz club but one of London’s most secretive staff canteens. The 20 or so musicians have formed “the MI5 big band”, and we are filming them as they perform for a few colleagues after work, in the spy agency’s Westminster headquarters.

Today’s song is Happy by Pharrell Williams. It’s an instrumental version, but it’s hard for some audience members — and the ITV crew — not to mouth along to the missing words: “Clap along if you feel like a room without a roof.”

This is not what we had expected to see when we began filming for ITV’s Tonight programme with the spy agency last November. But this toe-tapping performance shows us things you would never get in the boxset of Spooks. For one, we see how intelligence officers who cannot talk to outsiders about their work are drawn together at the sort of office socials many of us choose to avoid.

“The only people who really understand the pressures we’re under are the other people within the secret organisation,” says Rob, an agent-runner who liaises with informers in the North of England. He has never spoken to an “outsider” in this way before.

There’s a calendar of events for staff. “We had ‘Secretly Come Dancing’ — a lot like Strictly,” says Karina, an intelligence officer who specialises in Al-Qaeda and Islamic State groups.

The Security Service allowed a small ITV team to observe and film MI5’s work. Director-General Sir Andrew Parker, who will step down in April, has sanctioned our filming. He believes that in order to recruit a workforce that better reflects Britain’s population, MI5 needs to be seen by a broader audience.

We also filmed in December after the attack outside Fishmongers’ Hall near London Bridge, in which two people were killed. Karina described the uncertainty that spread through MI5’s open-plan offices as news of the attack broke. “It’s on the news first and foremost. You walk through the corridors, and everyone is almost glued to the TV screens. They want to know what has happened.”

Her colleague Emma, a senior investigator who led an MI5 operation which foiled a plot to assassinate Theresa May, says: “I have a normal life outside work. I get home and my world is taken up with bathing children, feeding children, putting them to bed.”

Many of her friends only know that she works for “the Government”. She sometimes has to dodge difficult questions about what she does. But she normally finds that people are generally not too curious. If only they knew.

Our very presence here might be a sign that MI5 is opening up, just a little. It has to. It needs to protect its secrecy, but it cannot avoid scrutiny.

Rohit Kachroo is Security Editor of ITV News. Inside MI5: Keeping the UK Safe is on ITV on February 27