🔥My favorite shows on Netflix: Riverdale, The Office and more🔥

Riverdale — “Chapter Sixty-Six: Tangerine” — Image Number: RVD409b_0161.jpg — Pictured (L-R): KJ Apa as Archie, Camila Mendes as Veronica, Cole Sprouse as Jughead and Lili Reinhart as Betty — Photo: Jack Rowand/The CW– © 2019 The CW Network, LLC All Rights Reserved. I shared a list of my favorite shows on Netflix on Netflix, including Stranger Things, The Office and more!With everything happening in the world right now, I wanted to share a few of my favorite shows on Netflix. These are the shows that make me the happiest.If you need something to watch on the streaming service, maybe check out one of these if you haven’t seen it yet.I tried to narrow the list down to five, but I couldn’t so I picked six. That’s an even number, and it should make it easier for you to narrow down your own lists. I’d also like to hear your favorite shows on Netflix, too, so let me know via Netflix Life on Twitter.6. DaybreakDaybreak might be a little tough to watch given everything that’s happening. This post-apocalyptic Netflix series follows groups of teens trying to survive after a nuclear attack wiped out all of the adults.This show is so weird and so funny, and it has so much heart. If you’re a true Daybreaker, it won’t take long to know this is the show for you!Unfortunately, Netflix canceled Daybreak after one season, but you should still watch anyway!5. RiverdaleRiverdale is based on the characters from the Archie Comics. It premiered on The CW in 2017, and it became a huge hit when it hit Netflix following the first season.Now, Riverdale is like THE teen show to watch.This show is so bonkers. There’s a little bit of everything you could want in a TV show: mystery, murder, high school football, bear attacks, weird board games, and so much more.It starts with a possible murder in the small town of Riverdale. Luckily, wanna-be-detectives Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Jughead Jones (Cole Sprouse) are on the case! Then, it hits the fan from there.The first three seasons of Riverdale are streaming on Netflix right now. The fourth season should be added in the next few months.4. I Am Not Okay With ThisI Am Not Okay With This premiered on Netflix on Feb. 26, so it’s super new. This is my idea of a perfect Netflix show. It’s just *chef’s kissperfect.In the series, Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a teenager who is going through some real stuff, is also trying to control new superpowers. Stan (Wyatt Oleff), a friend, tries to help. There’s so much more to it than that, but I’ll keep it short and sweet so I don’t spoil anything. It’s best to go into this show with no expectations.Out of selfishness, I wish this series was longer. There are only seven, half-hour episodes in the first season. But, it works really well. There’s never a dull moment, and you’ll be wanting more at the end. To me, that’s what storytelling is all about!Check out I Am Not Okay With This right now!3. American VandalAmerican Vandal is phenomenal! I love a good documentary and docuseries, and American Vandal takes all the elements of your favorite documentaries and creates a masterpiece.The first season of the mockumentary series follows a student, Dylan, who was expelled for drawing genitalia on teachers’ cars. Two documentary filmmakers and classmates, Peter and Sam, try to prove Dylan’s innocence.In the second season, Peter and Sam are called into a school outside of Seattle to find the Turd Burglar, an anonymous person pranking other students and staff.American Vandal is truly one of the funniest shows I’ve ever seen.2. Stranger ThingsI love Stranger Things! It’s my favorite Netflix original series. I’ve already finished a Stranger Things binge-watch since I started social distancing, and I’ll probably do another session in a few weeks.I always catch a few new things every time I watch this show.If you need something to watch, the most popular Netflix show is a good place to start!1. The OfficeThe Office is my favorite of all time. There are definitely better shows out there, but this is the perfect show for me. I could watch on a loop for eternity, and I don’t think it would ever get old, not the first seven seasons, anyway.The Office remains one of the most popular shows on Netflix, and it ended nearly a decade ago.Unfortunately, The Office is leaving Netflix soon and moving to Peacock. Now is the time to watch this show if you still haven’t seen it!Other shows you need to watch on Netflix: New Girl, Parks and Recreation, The Good Place, Breaking Bad, The Haunting of Hill House, Locke & KeyWhat are your top 6 shows on Netflix right now? Let us know on social media!