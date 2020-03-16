🔥My cure for the coronavirus blues — simply remember your favourite things and then you won't feel so bad🔥

The most beautiful words in the English language are not I love you but “It’s benign”.

I can’t recall if it was “Saul”, the accountant at my synagogue with herring breath and inappropriate rabbi jokes, who first claimed to have invented Woody Allen’s line, but over the years I’ve heard it more times than I’ve had chopped liver.

It is more than a gag. It perfectly encapsulates the tapestry of my Jewish childhood, which was sewn with the threads of anxiety and disaster. Nothing could be taken for granted; your financial security, your health, your community not turning against you. Nothing.

I used to feel angry at this unwanted inheritance but it turns out that having catastrophe in my muscle memory has been great psychological preparation for life during a pandemic. As the rest of Britain brawls over hand sanitiser and loo roll, I have found myself beset by a strange kind of calm.

Watching countries go into lockdown and supermarkets rationing essentials is hardly the fun and games and flying cars the 2020s were supposed to bring, but there is good news: you have me, your friendly, born-and-bred hypochondriac, to share the strategies I have developed to lessen my anxiety and create some semblance of internal calm.

My first port of call is Owen O’Kane’s book, Ten to Zen: Ten Minutes a Day to a Calmer, Happier You. O’Kane is the grandmaster of anxiety-dampening and he takes the edge off my fears. I then turn to the other giants of psychiatric assistance, Rodgers and Hammerstein, and their great work, The Sound Of Music, to relieve my angst — and one song in particular.

When the children in governess Maria’s charge are terrorised by a storm, she changes the narrative altogether, encouraging them to think of their favourite things. Sadly, she retraumatises them the next day by forcing them to wear clothes made from dusty curtains, but her initial approach was inspired. Her list of favourite things doesn’t really do it for me — I’m unconvinced a sleigh bell or schnitzel with noodles could do anyone much good in the face of Covid-19.

Whether or not whiskers on kittens can allay a global sense of dark foreboding also remains to be seen. But this is not to say the mighty Maria had it wrong. Raindrops on roses may not touch the emotional sides of even the most poetic gardeners, but now is still the ideal time to sit down, work out what our favourite things are and make them into a mantra.

Rather than walking around like we’re at the beginning of a zombie apocalypse movie, we must change the conversation from certain death and economic gloom into something more pleasant.

Some (most) of my favourite things are inappropriate for publication so I have prepared an edited list to inspire the nation at this time of hardship. Eat your heart out, Hammerstein:

“Speedos on builders

and Taron in pictures

Lizzo’s flute twerking

and Soho House fixtures

Single malt whisky

and Beethoven’s strings

These are a few of my favourite things.”

Stop washing your hands with a sense of doom and remember Maria’s mantra, because when the virus comes and my heart stings and I’m feeling sad, I simply remember my favourite things — and then I don’t feel so bad.

Shame on celebs paid for charity work

Holding yourself up as a moral authority on anything is always asking for trouble.

I am dubious of anybody (especially god-bothering types) who feels they have the right to comment on other people’s private choices. The more vocal a person’s disapproval, the more hypocritical that person inevitably is, as they are always secretly just dying to do the thing they’re protesting about.

With this in mind, when it comes to commenting on people’s behaviour outside of my TV courtroom, I always keep shtum. From time to time, however, people’s actions are so grim that they need to be called out.

Last week’s Dispatches programme shone some much-needed light on the odious practice of celebrities taking fees from charities for appearances and social media posts. I’ve written about it a lot and still find it hard to believe that it actually goes on.

I don’t give a fig about what so-called celebrities do, but if you take fees from a charity, you deserve to be pilloried. Selling the platform you’ve been gifted, then cloaking yourself in virtue is halitosis of the human soul.

Louise Badass Minchin

Louise Minchin (Dave Benett)

Viewers of my exploits crossing the Namibian desert last week will have seen that I finished hand in hand with BBC Breakfast’s Louise Minchin. What you didn’t see was Louise’s leg the night before our third-day challenge, swollen beyond use. But she got up, took a pill and walked every painful step with me without a word of complaint. It was the most profound feat of courage I have ever witnessed. I renamed her Louise Badass Minchin and even bought her a notebook with this moniker emblazoned on the front.