🔥My Chemical Romance confirm third UK comeback show at Stadium MK🔥

My Chemical Romance have added a third date at Milton Keynes’ Stadium MK this summer in response to overwhelming demand from fans.

The returning emo icons sold out two shows (on June 20-21) when they went on sale to fans last Friday (January 24). Now it’s been confirmed that they’ll precede those dates with an extra show on June 18.

Tickets will go on sale this Thursday (January 30) from 9: 30AM.

#tmAnnounced We can’t believe it but @MCROfficial are coming to Milton Keynes for an extra third date on 18 June! Book your tickets here >> https://t.co/ynyR92Lo3f << when they go on sale at 09: 30 on Thursday 30 January! Find out more info here: https://t.co/AzkDY2AuSs pic.twitter.com/mZdfrj0YbV — Ticketmaster UK (@TicketmasterUK) January 27, 2020

The latest UK date follows confirmation that MCR will also head to the continent for shows in Ireland, Italy and Germany.

They will return to Dublin for the first time since 2011 to play an open-air gig at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham on June 23, before heading to Italy for Bologna’s Sonic Park Fest on July 4 and Kvnts!Rasen in Bonn, Germany, on July 6.

The band kicked off their much anticipated reunion tour at Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles last month, which was their first gig since 2012. They announced the comeback show in October 2019 and tickets sold out in minutes when they went on sale in November.

With five more confirmed concerts in March 2020, My Chemical Romance will also play two shows each in Australia and Japan with a New Zealand gig set to take place in between.